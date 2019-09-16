Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Declined While Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Increased Position by $9.22 Million; Tekne Capital Management Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 288,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 601,818 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.61 million, up from 313,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 167,722 shares to 7,322 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 369,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,308 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited owns 267,950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Co holds 12,074 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 49,889 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Waddell Reed Financial holds 4.22M shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 13,753 shares. Marshfield Assoc holds 5.83% or 2.79 million shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.61% or 41,208 shares. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 3,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). King Luther Capital Management Corp has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Huntington Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 14,646 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 3.52M shares. 9,024 are held by Intersect. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Com Oh stated it has 10,391 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..