Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Declined While Madison Investment Holdings Raised by $31.03 Million Its Stake; As Fastenal (FAST) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 103,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 210,050 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, up from 106,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 1.09 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 103.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 969,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.12 million, up from 936,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 1.09M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emer (EEMV) by 16,695 shares to 267,312 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 53,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,553 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.95% or 67,926 shares. Old National National Bank In has 206,071 shares. Liberty reported 77,559 shares. Bares Mgmt reported 7.75% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 410,391 shares. 79,564 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 652,257 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Inc owns 23,576 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company has 25,016 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bontempo Ohly Limited invested in 89,929 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 58,001 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Davenport & Com Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Oarsman holds 11,336 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 84,212 shares.

