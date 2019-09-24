Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Declined While Cookson Peirce & Co Has Boosted Position by $4.00 Million; Rogers Comm Class B (RCI) Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $9.42 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 90.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 125,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 263,521 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59M, up from 138,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 3.37M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI) by 35.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 177,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 328,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.64 million, down from 506,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 302,540 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $523.71 million for 12.20 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 463,977 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.25% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 363,527 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 2.16M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 27,775 are owned by D E Shaw & Company. Central Natl Bank And Company owns 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 100 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Monarch Capital Management holds 20,775 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 17,540 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.64% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 18,107 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 41,438 were reported by M&T Financial Bank. State Street reported 6,211 shares stake. 4.76 million are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Fil invested in 1.15% or 14.28 million shares.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 332,274 shares to 677,893 shares, valued at $28.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 19,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.6% or 441,500 shares in its portfolio. State Bank holds 27,222 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Co owns 73,664 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kdi Prns Ltd reported 118,268 shares stake. Endowment Mgmt Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hm Payson reported 400 shares stake. Amica Mutual Ins holds 16,317 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.03% or 236,847 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 91,404 shares. Ironwood Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.45% or 17,491 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability owns 96,603 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 81,622 shares. Stearns Fincl Group has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 11,555 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.