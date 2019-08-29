Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Declined While Clarkston Capital Partners Trimmed Stake by $490,240; As National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Shares Declined, Kempen Capital Management Upped by $7.83 Million Its Position

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 7,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.22 million, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 2.97M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 200.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 142,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 213,583 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83 million, up from 71,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08B market cap company. It closed at $55.5 lastly. It is down 18.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pldt Inc Sponsored Adr by 53,252 shares to 472,158 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc Com (NYSE:OMC) by 12,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,219 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com (NYSE:PEG).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43 million for 20.74 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 191,000 shares to 749,125 shares, valued at $80.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 164,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

