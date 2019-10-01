Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Valuation Declined While Strategic Financial Services Has Lifted Stake by $2.85 Million; As Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Share Value Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Cut Position

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 89,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 181,356 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, up from 92,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 120,628 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 96,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 139,462 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, down from 236,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 2,655 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Grandpoint Capital, Inc. – Business Wire” on July 02, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Appoints Ronald J. Nicolas as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2016, Businesswire.com published: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Ranked as a Top Performing Community Bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence – Business Wire” on March 26, 2018. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Ranked 3rd Best Performing Regional Bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence – Business Wire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 50.40 million shares or 0.47% less from 50.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Finemark Natl National Bank owns 8,039 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Llc holds 225,744 shares or 3.47% of its portfolio. First Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0% or 706,090 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Parkside National Bank & Trust And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Endeavour Advisors owns 0.64% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 139,462 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 5,265 shares. 15,363 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Legal And General Grp Plc owns 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 120,932 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 6,901 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0.02% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $28,780 activity.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 100,459 shares to 212,481 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 374,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $37.39M for 12.38 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron: Determining The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Amazon Care Sink Teladoc Health, or Give It a Massive Boost? – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Safety Scare For Anaptys’ Psoriasis Drug, NewLink Genetics To Merge With Lumos, Insider Buy Props Up VBI Vaccines – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RIAs May Be Growing Too Fast – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264.