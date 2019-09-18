Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding Held by Ashmore Wealth Management Llc; As Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Valuation Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Boosted by $2.83 Million Its Stake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 68.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 283,236 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 698,749 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, up from 415,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 55,700 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 71.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 684,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.52M, up from 958,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 217,503 shares to 459,351 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) by 53,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,795 shares, and cut its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (NYSE:LEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold PHD shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.95 million shares or 4.60% more from 6.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Shaker Finance Svcs Llc stated it has 0.63% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Park Avenue Secs Lc reported 25,431 shares. Sit Investment invested 0.05% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Mariner Inv Gru Lc has invested 0.42% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Landscape Capital Management reported 64,505 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Saba Management Lp reported 1.82M shares. Pnc Service Inc has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Zazove Associates Ltd Company reported 500,000 shares stake. Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 42,961 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Fort Washington Oh owns 33,235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 428,842 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..