Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding Has Raised by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc; Engaged Capital Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Has Raised by $88.36 Million

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41 million, up from 16.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 394,795 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 2.57M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested in 8.66% or 2.00M shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Voya Invest Management Limited Co invested in 315,234 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 280 shares. 464,172 are held by Mariner. First Personal Financial Services owns 1,158 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank stated it has 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tompkins Finance Corporation reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advsrs Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 325,725 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 110,371 shares. 3.32 million were reported by Raymond James Associate. Northern Trust owns 7.57 million shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 108,274 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), A Stock That Climbed 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trump questions Mnuchin over request Chinese delay U.S. farm trip – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. Another trade for 2.08M shares valued at $49.19 million was made by Welling Glenn W. on Monday, May 13.