Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding Has Lifted by Sequent Asset Management Llc; As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Accredited Investors Decreased Position

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 2.05M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Accredited Investors Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc sold 5,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,603 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, down from 12,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $65.31. About 1.26M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.41 million for 14.98 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

