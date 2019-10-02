Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Wedgewood Partners Boosted Its Stake; Mei Pharma (MEIP) Holder Caxton Cut Its Holding

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 776,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 3.10M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, down from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 75,091 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75 Million Private Placement; 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.3% or 21,500 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 0.09% or 95,299 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,575 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt invested in 67,926 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 59,873 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.03% or 17,338 shares. Amer National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 96,603 shares. Ameritas reported 32,173 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 110,371 shares. Moreover, Umb Bankshares N A Mo has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 59,328 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 41,884 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Harvey Com Lc holds 3.84% or 700,024 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 0.01% or 1,650 shares. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 42,431 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Teekay Offshore, Philip Morris, Geron, Acadia Pharma – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple, Marathon Petroleum And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Down. but Nasdaq Falls Harder – Barron’s” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 35,301 shares to 175,473 shares, valued at $60.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 7,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,683 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.