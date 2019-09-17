Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Upped Position by $4.40 Million as Stock Value Declined; Golden Gate Private Equity Stake in Wesco International (WCC) Upped as Market Value Declined

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 104.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 137,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 269,384 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78 million, up from 131,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 815,168 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Wesco International Inc. (WCC) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 10,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 66,078 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 55,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 70,076 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold WCC shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 0.98% more from 42.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Automobile Association holds 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 18,159 shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 3.58M are held by Boston Prtnrs. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 14,851 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,916 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Arcadia Management Corporation Mi owns 1,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 34,625 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 136,475 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc invested in 43,458 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 91,264 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh invested 0.87% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 5,403 shares. New South Capital Mgmt holds 0.4% or 264,846 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.03% or 44,400 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corp accumulated 138,798 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldings Inc by 34,554 shares to 404,643 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 6,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,134 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264.