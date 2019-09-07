Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Cut Position by $17.85 Million as Share Price Declined; Gildan Activewear Class A (GIL) Market Valuation Rose While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Position

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 278,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 87,138 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 365,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 3.67M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (GIL) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 235,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 260,276 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, down from 495,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 309,970 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 208,833 shares to 620,608 shares, valued at $35.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan Announces Multi-year Partnership With Live Nation – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gildan Activewear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan 2018 Annual Report Available Online NYSE:GIL – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Activewear to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Conference in Honduras – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.27M for 15.77 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 51,600 shares to 196,600 shares, valued at $17.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 282,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Bnp Paribas (BNPQY).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerecor Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for CERC-802 for the Treatment of Mannose-Phosphate Isomerase Deficiency – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Time to Claim the Prize? Home Builder Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Incoming Institutions: How Big Players Are Fast-Tracking Blockchain Regulation – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Typical Safe Harbors to Short – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 282,936 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 825 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dean Assocs Limited Company reported 37,777 shares stake. 290 are held by Kistler. Moreover, Bell Bank has 0.23% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 13,614 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 68,414 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Cullinan Associates has 0.48% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Maverick reported 45,450 shares. 24 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co. Sadoff Investment Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,100 shares. Boston Research & Mgmt reported 82,978 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fmr Lc holds 961,614 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43 million for 21.92 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.