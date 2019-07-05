Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Strategic Financial Services Increased Its Stake; Marco Investment Management Has Decreased Home Depot (HD) Position as Share Value Rose

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,657 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, down from 62,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $211.65. About 1.49M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 1.30M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. Another trade for 39,583 shares valued at $2.49 million was sold by Hein LeLand J. 10,000 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. The insider DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold $150,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman reported 5,668 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 4,428 shares. Azimuth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boston Research & Management Inc invested in 2.22% or 82,978 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 12,775 shares. Covington owns 48,430 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 1.34M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corp has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 43 shares. Va holds 195,971 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. 293,495 are held by First Long Island Investors Limited Liability. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dubuque Financial Bank & Tru invested in 144 shares or 0% of the stock. Highlander Capital Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 115,168 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,513 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.