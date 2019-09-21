Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Sequent Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $545,376 as Market Value Declined; Awm Investment Company Has Trimmed Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Holding by $405,000

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81 million, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 175,491 shares traded or 63.73% up from the average. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.17 million for 41.90 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $522.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turtle Beach Corporation by 40,000 shares to 560,543 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infusystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEMKT:INFU) by 155,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atomera Incorporated.

