Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Sequent Asset Management Boosted Its Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Shares Rose While Cambridge Trust Company Has Raised Its Stake

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 36,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.89. About 1.93M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 2.21 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More important recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha”, Bizjournals.com published: “American Express rolls out new ad campaign with emotional heft – Chicago Business Journal” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Express and Parley for the Oceans Announce First-Ever Card Made Primarily with Reclaimed Plastic from Parley and Launch a Global Campaign to #BackOurOceans – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,603 shares to 5,905 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,616 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

