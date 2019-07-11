Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Rose, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Upped by $318,600 Its Holding

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 12.24 million shares traded or 168.09% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,083 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.66 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Digital Turbine Inc: Shares Set to Triple in 2019, Strong Double-Digit Upside Over Coming Months – Profit Confidential” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK) by 2,159 shares to 3,055 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 21,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,211 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel owns 363,010 shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Benedict Advisors has 2.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 35,716 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability. Gateway Advisers Limited Company invested in 1.94 million shares or 1.02% of the stock. Goodman Corporation reported 125,289 shares. Btc Cap Management Inc holds 132,664 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 161.47M shares. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas, Florida-based fund reported 435,106 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc invested in 0.6% or 95,525 shares. Moreover, Fdx Inc has 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 103,526 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 2.39% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 34,954 shares. Richard C Young & Limited holds 2.69% or 237,924 shares. Troy Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.19% or 64,659 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 4,297 are owned by Css Limited Company Il.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, City Holdg has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 282 shares. Peoples Ser reported 41,275 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ing Groep Nv reported 4,315 shares stake. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.21% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sadoff Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 7,100 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 23,938 shares stake. Pension Ser stated it has 375,510 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Captrust Finance Advisors invested in 1,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Alta Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 8,988 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 164,672 shares. Marshfield Associates holds 5.59% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.42M shares. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 0.47% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd reported 66,950 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $3.57 million activity. $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Hein LeLand J also sold $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, February 12.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 35,635 shares to 542,335 shares, valued at $45.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).