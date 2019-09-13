Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Boosted Stake; Pioneer Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Vale S A (VALE)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 59.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 310,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 829,017 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.14M, up from 518,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 15.43 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS TRUCKER STRIKE AFFECTING CO IN LIMITED WAY BUT IMPACT WILL INCREASE IF STRIKE CONTINUES; 24/05/2018 – VALE GIVES SOME ADMIN WORKERS DAY OFF AMID BRAZIL TRUCK STRIKE; 14/03/2018 – VALE REPORTS REDEMPTION OF 4.625% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 & A; 16/04/2018 – VALE: OPTIMISTIC MEETING 2018 OUTPUT TARGET OF ABOUT 77,000T; 12/04/2018 – Vale announces expiration and final results of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 19/03/2018 – Vale set to shake up dividend policy; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS 2Q18 WILL BETTER THAN 2Q17; 22/03/2018 – TOP VALE SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL5.11B; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS BOARD COULD DECIDE TO PAY EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDENDS

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 89.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 41,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 87,723 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 46,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 976,089 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 38,858 shares to 254,174 shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 110,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,423 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $847.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 9,710 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,663 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors reported 1,822 shares. Check Capital Mgmt Ca has 8,060 shares. Court Place Advsrs reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has 11,935 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company reported 188,670 shares stake. Kornitzer Capital Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 14,495 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company holds 10,604 shares. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 318,351 shares. Spinnaker invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). D E Shaw Communication has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Next owns 12,140 shares. Jnba Fincl has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,853 shares. 302,145 were reported by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

