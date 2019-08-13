Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Provident Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $857,408 as Stock Declined; Gilat Satellite Networks LTD Shs New (GILT) Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Upped Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd Shs New (GILT) by 67.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 370,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% . The institutional investor held 921,528 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 551,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd Shs New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 9,818 shares traded. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has declined 1.30% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GILT News: 12/03/2018 – Gilat Launches Complete Dual Band Aero Terminal for Commercial In-flight Connectivity; 15/05/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – REITERATED MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – ALTICE PORTUGAL SELECTS CO TO SUPPORT BACKHAULING TO CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Altshuler Shaham Buys New 1.2% Position in Gilat; 08/03/2018 – Altice Portugal Selects Gilat to Support Backhauling to Critical Communications; 08/03/2018 GILAT: ALTICE PORTUGAL PICKS GILAT FOR SATELLITE BACKHAULING; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q Rev $67.4M; 20/03/2018 – Gilat Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE SAYS GILAT’S VSATS TO BE DEPLOYED TO BACK UP ALTICE PORTUGAL CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE – SEC FILING

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 13,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 576,121 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05M, down from 589,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $30.3. About 3.44M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%

Since February 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $624,999 worth of stock was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann on Thursday, February 14. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44,561 shares to 291,955 shares, valued at $24.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 127,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 33.07M shares. Becker Capital Management holds 11,259 shares. Ent Financial Service accumulated 81 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 12,775 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 28,656 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 23,938 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 200 shares. 27,234 were reported by Girard Prtnrs. Jnba Advisors owns 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,576 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 15,805 were accumulated by Rech Mngmt Co. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca), a California-based fund reported 16,100 shares. 74 are owned by Trust Co Of Vermont.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.40 million for 21.04 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.