Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Mason Street Advisors Upped Holding by $1.31 Million; Steinberg Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Viasat (VSAT) as Shares Declined

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 40,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 81,622 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, up from 40,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 3.18M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 33,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 58,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, down from 92,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $78.01. About 172,208 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,501 shares to 610,506 shares, valued at $33.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,647 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,578 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.12% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 156,014 are owned by Logan Capital Management Inc. Mcdonald Capital Ca stated it has 3.80 million shares or 10.09% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 193,050 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability owns 12,582 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Communications Na has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fulton Financial Bank Na has 7,903 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cim Llc accumulated 18,366 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 160 shares. Bares Management reported 8.68M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 238,968 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 2.72M shares in its portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.