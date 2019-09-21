Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Marshfield Associates Increased Its Position by $43.94 Million; As Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) Stock Price Were Volatile, Holder Koshinski Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 65,367 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 473,774 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, down from 539,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Unvl Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 60,061 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold FT shares while 10 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.38 million shares or 39.48% more from 3.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 122,322 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) or 374,550 shares. Next Fincl Group has invested 0.01% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Pnc Fincl Gru accumulated 4,252 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 13,888 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr owns 12,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 18,341 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,722 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,600 were reported by Johnson Grp Incorporated. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) for 18,900 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). First Manhattan Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). 36,370 were reported by Rmb Mngmt Llc.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10,748 shares to 692,918 shares, valued at $68.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) by 10,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 672,650 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 239,898 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 634,762 shares. Confluence Management Limited owns 3.59 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 46,435 shares. Bancorp has 0.11% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wespac Advisors Ltd has 9,214 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Madison Invest has 1.1% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.91 million shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The accumulated 84,895 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr Inc reported 67,086 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 150,264 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 151,687 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Community Bancorporation Na accumulated 0.08% or 12,152 shares. 118,827 are held by Usa Portformulas Corporation.

