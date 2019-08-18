Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Marshfield Associates Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined; As Electronic Arts (EA) Valuation Declined, Mig Capital Increased Its Position by $1.19 Million

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63 million, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.46 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.15M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 2.47M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares to 178,392 shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.