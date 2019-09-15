Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Upped Its Position by $1.02 Million as Market Value Declined; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Lowered Position by $597,537

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $795,000, down from 5,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,153 shares to 4,235 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) by 18,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.