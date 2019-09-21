Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.02 Million as Market Value Declined; Corda Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) as Valuation Declined

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 12,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 362,717 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.72M, down from 374,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Road Asset Management invested in 877,418 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Davenport & Ltd Company holds 1.01M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Davis R M Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 33,159 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated invested in 74,340 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Legacy Private Trust stated it has 104,831 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp has 0.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 122,390 shares. Dodge Cox has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ajo Lp invested in 7.32 million shares or 2.17% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Estabrook Capital Management owns 263,232 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation has invested 0.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,508 shares in its portfolio. 5,621 are owned by Becker Capital Mgmt.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60,080 shares to 269,730 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Com by 603,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 939,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,862 were accumulated by Bankshares. Thomas Story And Son Limited has invested 2.66% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 0.51% or 39,674 shares. Stephens Ar has 62,651 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 15,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory accumulated 1,016 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 48,962 shares. Logan Mgmt owns 156,014 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Wealth Planning Lc stated it has 1.20M shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 23,576 shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 9,398 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 600 shares. Penobscot Management Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,900 shares. 20 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $219.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 13,995 shares to 4,477 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 312,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,327 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was made by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.