Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Liberty Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Zynga (ZNGA) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position by $881,400 as Stock Rose

Liberty Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc bought 38,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,559 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 38,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 2.98 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 146,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 16.24M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 48,437 shares to 123,437 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.22M for 49.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 13,160 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 2.51 million shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.39M shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 693,858 shares. Lyon Street Limited Liability Com holds 200,000 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 928,499 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 82,901 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 1.35M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 74.90 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 40.64M shares in its portfolio. State Street has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 8,227 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 28,837 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 267,950 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt Co holds 0.08% or 10,454 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Legal & General Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.05 million shares. Finemark Retail Bank & Tru holds 15,432 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 46,876 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 394 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 2,574 shares. Alps Advsr accumulated 12,314 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moors And Cabot Incorporated owns 9,388 shares. Shelton Cap has 0.1% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 54,048 shares.

