Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Kdi Capital Partners Has Boosted Position by $1.64 Million; Dish Network Class A (DISH) Stock Price Declined While New South Capital Management Has Raised Position by $23.11 Million

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 608,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.21 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 1.77 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 51,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 118,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 67,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 2.89M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 8,185 shares to 84,069 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,507 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA).

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc. by 63,056 shares to 814,096 shares, valued at $19.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 57,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

