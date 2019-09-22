Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Increased Position by $526,208; Wagner Bowman Management Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Stake as Share Value Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 5,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10 million shares traded or 50.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Thursday, August 1. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mawer Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 406,520 shares. 5,314 were reported by Cahill Fin Advsrs Incorporated. Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 0.69% or 8,104 shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 1.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maryland-based Ithaka Limited Liability Corp has invested 7.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ensemble Mgmt Ltd reported 186,045 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 1,391 shares. Smith Salley Associates reported 1.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 67,501 are owned by Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Great Lakes Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Papp L Roy And Assoc has 1.32% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Core Msci (IEFA) by 10,194 shares to 38,845 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.