Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Position by $2.94 Million; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Mcrae Capital Management Lifted Holding by $352,110

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 91,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 183,898 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99 million, up from 92,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 4.09 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 119,670 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66 million, up from 116,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $109.92. About 4.74 million shares traded or 5.18% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces Robotic-Assisted Surgery Investor Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IN.PACT AV Access Trial Meets Primary Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Named a Leading Sustainability Company NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

