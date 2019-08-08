Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Raised Its Holding by $407,872; Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cut Ibm Corp. (IBM) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 6,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,042 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 85,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 1.75 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $139.39. About 2.11M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.97 million activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264. $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. $2.49M worth of stock was sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.96% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Old Natl Bancshares In invested in 0.34% or 99,785 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.23% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 362,049 shares. Perkins Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.23% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii stated it has 13,715 shares. Cypress Capital Group holds 5,855 shares. Piedmont Inv Incorporated invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Price T Rowe Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 600,735 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny owns 325 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.68% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 79,344 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation reported 150,754 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 81 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by North Star Investment Corporation. Alta Cap Mgmt Llc, Utah-based fund reported 8,988 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 11,599 shares to 6,827 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,658 were accumulated by Verity Asset Mngmt. Williams Jones & Associates holds 37,163 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Intact Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 93,600 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Hengehold Mgmt Limited holds 15,005 shares. 2,528 were accumulated by Family Firm Inc. Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corporation reported 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Df Dent Incorporated has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,440 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 3,969 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Inc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 9,275 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,222 shares. Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Ltd reported 21,410 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or stated it has 2.51% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).