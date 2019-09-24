Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Its Stake by $2.94 Million; As Keycorp (KEY) Stock Price Rose, Holder Centre Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 91,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 183,898 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99M, up from 92,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 1.25 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 37,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 541,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61M, up from 503,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 3.31 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.