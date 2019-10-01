Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Harvey Investment Co Has Upped Its Position by $10.96 Million as Share Price Declined; Comp Brasil De Distr (CBD) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Comp Brasil De Distr (CBD) by 62.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 149,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 90,485 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 239,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Comp Brasil De Distr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 96,098 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 342,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 700,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81 million, up from 357,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 130.77% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CBD’s profit will be $87.44M for 16.08 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 233.33% EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Midstream Partn by 27,550 shares to 252,981 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 230,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Communties (NYSE:AVB).

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $593.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 5,795 shares to 500,759 shares, valued at $26.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Delawa (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.