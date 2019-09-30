Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Greenleaf Trust Lifted Its Holding by $468,224; Harding Loevner LP Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 14,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,114 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 25,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 25,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $585.28M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $354.63. About 434,437 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7,041 shares to 8.67M shares, valued at $1.00B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 27.88 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,153 shares to 158,020 shares, valued at $21.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

