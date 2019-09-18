Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Diversified Investment Strategies Has Upped Stake; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Raised United Technologies (UTX) Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 1.41M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 4.92M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,175 shares to 48,795 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Llc holds 0% or 2,080 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 95,832 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Oh reported 10,391 shares. Btc Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6,370 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 15,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 226,376 shares. Marshfield invested in 5.83% or 2.79 million shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd has invested 0.97% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Zebra Cap Management Ltd holds 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 9,398 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 456,944 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 552,479 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Mgmt holds 59,873 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Ltd has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,024 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake.

