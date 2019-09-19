Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Diversified Investment Strategies Has Boosted Holding by $1.93 Million as Share Price Declined; Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Holding Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 916,402 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (ALB) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 7,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 68,103 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 60,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 258,735 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfe Counsel holds 12,099 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 9,122 shares. Benedict Fin Inc reported 5,745 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 283 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,191 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 66,536 shares. Hahn Mgmt reported 203,113 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 0.07% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 311,388 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Banque Pictet Cie Sa accumulated 0.01% or 5,550 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd accumulated 14,220 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership stated it has 8,274 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 5.78M shares. 6,700 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) 2.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 114,160 shares to 9,686 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 38,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,215 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fastenal’s (FAST) Earnings Hint at What is To Come – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CVS: Fundamentals Matter – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Steelcase SILQ Chair Honored with Fast Company 2019 Innovation by Design Award – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Not so fast: U.S. CDC isn’t ready to blame illicit ‘street vapes’ for illnesses – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5,546 shares to 25,655 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Green Square Cap Lc has invested 0.92% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 280 shares. 183,453 are owned by Fred Alger Inc. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 1,518 shares. 95,832 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 54,048 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Bank Tru Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 595,772 shares. Thomas Story Son Lc holds 2.66% or 158,688 shares. Hilltop Hldg has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 135,450 shares. Regions owns 51,596 shares. Aurora Counsel stated it has 58,581 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros stated it has 0.2% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Beck Mack Oliver Lc has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).