Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Cim Has Boosted Holding; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Value Declined, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $647,745

Cim Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 110.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 9,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 18,366 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, up from 8,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 1.15 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9573.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 3,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,289 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 603,020 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 30,397 shares to 688,094 shares, valued at $116.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 60,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cape Ann Bancorporation accumulated 1,250 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.11% stake. 3,000 are held by Fca Tx. M Kraus And reported 47,526 shares stake. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated accumulated 550 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Com has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,500 shares. 273,782 were accumulated by Franklin Resources Inc. 356,785 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. 587,687 are held by Cincinnati Financial. 2,450 are held by Beach Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Piedmont Inv has 0.33% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1,333 are owned by Sand Hill Glob Advsr Llc. 5,371 are owned by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advisors Limited Liability has 28,422 shares. Ent Fincl Service has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 311,392 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership has 0.43% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 116,554 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc accumulated 51,100 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 474,255 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.11% or 238,968 shares. Albert D Mason Inc invested in 0.4% or 16,330 shares. Finemark State Bank & accumulated 15,432 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il owns 128,990 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Com invested in 787 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 284 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 51,647 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.67% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,954 shares to 16,213 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,699 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).