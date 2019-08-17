Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Capital Management Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Lifted Goldfield (GV) Holding

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 37,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 195,971 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, down from 233,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 2.47M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldfield Corp (GV) by 7095.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 184,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.89% . The institutional investor held 187,074 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldfield Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 43,947 shares traded or 41.96% up from the average. The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEMKT:GV) has declined 51.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GV News: 08/05/2018 – Goldfield 1Q EPS 9c; 14/03/2018 – Goldfield 4Q EPS 13c; 24/05/2018 – President’s Comments at Goldfield’s Annual Meeting; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.9 – 62km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 14/03/2018 – GOLDFIELD CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE DECREASED 6.7% TO $29.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 64km ESE of Goldfield, Nevada; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.0 – 61km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 29/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.0 – 57km SSW of Goldfield, Nevada; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.5 – 38km SSE of Goldfield, Nevada; 06/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.9 – 41km ENE of Goldfield, Nevada

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43M for 20.82 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,339 are held by Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,504 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Company reported 28.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation invested in 16.35 million shares. Cantillon Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.21% or 3.23 million shares. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 761 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Grandeur Peak Limited Co owns 2.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 283,311 shares. Holt Cap Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 3,861 shares. Stephens Invest Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 60,336 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 6,800 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors stated it has 4,576 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hendershot Investments Incorporated accumulated 2.36% or 107,219 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,244 shares to 32,913 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

