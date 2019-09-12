Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Capital City Trust Company Has Lifted Position by $748,544 as Shares Declined; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Maintains Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 102.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 23,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,239 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 22,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 201,167 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 104,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.13M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $13.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1836.4. About 452,816 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tctc Holdings Lc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hallmark Capital stated it has 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Star Investment Management Corp holds 0.46% or 12,341 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Com holds 1.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,148 shares. Nomura Asset Management owns 162,916 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 1,353 shares. 2,783 are owned by Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com. Exchange Mngmt has invested 2.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 1.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citigroup owns 279,185 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 5,455 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has invested 4.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 8,319 shares to 19,458 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,765 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).