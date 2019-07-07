Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Bank Of Hawaii Has Trimmed Position by $561,088 as Shares Rose; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Stake in Csx (CSX) Trimmed by $460,280

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.02 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 8,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,715 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, down from 22,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 1.70M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on July, 10. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FAST’s profit will be $210.95M for 21.68 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,460 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VTI) by 166,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% or 2.11 million shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.62% or 24,423 shares in its portfolio. Liberty owns 38,820 shares. North Star Asset holds 40,367 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Management Corporation holds 4,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Whitnell & accumulated 7,200 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Michigan-based Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Essex Management Communications Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs reported 508 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,684 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3,752 shares. Ensemble Cap Management Limited Co has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Financial Counselors accumulated 3,407 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $3.57 million activity. Hein LeLand J sold 39,583 shares worth $2.49M. On Tuesday, January 29 DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J had sold 5,000 shares worth $302,550.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.44 million for 17.19 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.09% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 0.5% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability holds 4,277 shares. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.13% or 147,770 shares. Tillar reported 0.25% stake. Bennicas & Associate Inc owns 3.12% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 47,525 shares. Fairfield Bush reported 14,400 shares. Compton Capital Inc Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.12% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 42,794 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Telemus Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 4,365 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp holds 0.12% or 665,799 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Limited has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).