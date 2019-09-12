Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $579,680; First United Bank Trust Increases Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 67.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 18,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 44,780 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 26,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 1.84 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 13,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 9,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.14. About 1.01 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $253.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporatio (NYSE:XOM) by 9,008 shares to 92,873 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co C by 14,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,075 shares, and cut its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings.