Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Holding Maintained by Logan Capital Management Inc; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Position in Altria Group (MO) Has Cut as Stock Declined

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 560.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 65,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 77,303 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 11,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 1.30M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 2.22M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,024 shares to 34,560 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Altria Group (MO) On Watch Following Report FDA Investigating 127 Reports of Seizures After Vaping – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks You Should Buy, According to This 124-Year-Old Wall Street Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 319,910 are owned by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Qci Asset New York invested in 238,857 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Company has 231,144 shares. 10,163 were reported by Brighton Jones Limited Com. Ifrah Fincl Svcs has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi owns 1,050 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.64% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 104,721 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 1.21 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Intl Sarl has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 186,806 are owned by Bollard Group Ltd Liability Corp. Ipswich Inv Management Com owns 23,519 shares. 112,000 were accumulated by Viking Fund Ltd. Sumitomo Life Insur Com holds 62,190 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (NYSE:DY) by 7,431 shares to 8,975 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,449 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. Markets Recover as Yuan Stabilizes: What Stocks Are Ripe for the Picking? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Clinical Trial Evaluating Delivery of Regular Human Insulin vs. Rapid Acting Insulin Delivered by Valeritas’ V-Go® Meets Primary A1c Endpoint – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity Receives Four Awards Recognizing Rapid Growth and Workplace Excellence – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management Inc has 12,550 shares. Auxier Asset Management invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 200 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.47M shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt Ltd Nj holds 474,639 shares or 7.54% of its portfolio. Conning Inc holds 0.01% or 5,170 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Capital has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,600 shares. 4,500 were accumulated by King Luther. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 16,811 shares. 353,550 are owned by Turtle Creek Asset Inc. Andra Ap holds 99,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 5,983 were reported by Jump Trading Limited Company. Marietta Invest Ltd invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested 8.8% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of stock or 1,104 shares.