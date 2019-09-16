Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Holding Has Upped by Peoples Financial Services Corp; Marriott International Cl A (MAR) Position Has Lifted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Marriott International Inc Cl A (MAR) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 5,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 12.71 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78B, up from 12.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Marriott International Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 1.17 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Marriott Irvine Spectrum Grand Opening Signals Growth And New Energy In So-Cal; 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 97.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 40,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 81,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, up from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 311,392 shares. Zacks Mgmt holds 0.14% or 208,478 shares in its portfolio. Ruggie Cap Grp Incorporated owns 182 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aurora Counsel holds 58,581 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Global Endowment Mgmt LP stated it has 14,060 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wilkins Counsel Inc accumulated 2.05% or 210,050 shares. Lifeplan Gp invested in 84 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 595,772 shares. Wespac Limited Liability Company owns 9,214 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 456,944 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability holds 4.83% or 154,115 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rapid Dose Therapeutics Completes Quickstripâ„¢ Equipment Installation at Aphria Inc. – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UAE regulator not optimistic on Boeing 737 MAX return this year – Nasdaq” published on September 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zoom’s Rapid-Fire Growth Continues – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Ralph Lauren’s Asia Segment Grow To Be Bigger Than Its America Segment? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, July 18.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 3.98 million shares to 11.26 million shares, valued at $665.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Marriott International To Debut The W Hotels Brand In Toronto – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marriott International (MAR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Marriott International (MAR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “October 11th Options Now Available For Marriott International (MAR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 20,357 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Wealth holds 5,384 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Markel invested in 1.56M shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 3,135 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Scott Selber invested in 1.9% or 26,881 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Company holds 148,646 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pacific Global Inv Mgmt Com holds 0.14% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 4,350 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Com reported 39,417 shares. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 82,024 shares. Comml Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) has invested 0.41% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Maryland Cap Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cs Mckee LP has invested 1.37% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Interstate Bank, Montana-based fund reported 607 shares.