Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Holding Has Boosted by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Cut by $435,768 Its Stake

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 5,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 669,811 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.08M, up from 663,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 4.03 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 39.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $286.05. About 1.74M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (NYSE:DEO) by 73,254 shares to 95,820 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,012 shares, and cut its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.00 million activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L.. Hein LeLand J sold $2.49 million worth of stock or 39,583 shares. Another trade for 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 was bought by Ancius Michael J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt reported 3,800 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt owns 4,404 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 474,639 were accumulated by Quantum Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj. Dubuque Savings Bank Company invested in 0% or 144 shares. Piedmont Inv Incorporated holds 0.07% or 25,508 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 12,565 shares. Df Dent And Communication reported 2.22M shares. Chevy Chase Hldg has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 243,216 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 3,684 shares. Peoples Financial Corp has invested 1.36% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 998,489 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 875 shares. Axa holds 191,877 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 230,000 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WANdisco and Enable Data Join Forces to Quickly Migrate Hadoop Analytical Workloads to Databricks in the Azure Cloud – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Technology Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Prevail Therapeutics Receives US FDA Fast Track Designation for PR001 for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease Patients with a GBA1 Mutation – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fastenal Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, GWW, AMD – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on the Trade War Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 STARS Stocks Smashing the Market (FANG Stocks, Too) – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Capital Mngmt Llc reported 2,900 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Com Nj reported 4,250 shares. Community National Bank Na invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.22% or 17,698 shares. Lenox Wealth invested in 0.01% or 117 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Llc holds 35,440 shares. Counselors Inc stated it has 28,972 shares. 1,900 are held by Prescott Gru Inc Capital Mgmt Llc. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na owns 1,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 2.90 million shares. Ulysses Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,000 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca accumulated 424 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Greystone Managed Investments Inc reported 34,669 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Sageworth Trust accumulated 0% or 7 shares.