Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Holder Peoples Financial Services Has Upped Its Position by $1.29 Million as Share Price Declined; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Lowered Its Stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by $309,324 as Valuation Declined

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,066 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, down from 39,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71 million shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 97.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 40,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 81,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, up from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 was made by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Griffin Asset Inc has 0.1% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 23,576 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank stated it has 19,592 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Tru Com Lc has 1.19% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Voya Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 315,234 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent Inc invested in 2.62% or 4.42M shares. Moreover, Bamco New York has 0.13% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.00M shares. 1.83 million were reported by First Tru Advsrs Lp. Asset Mgmt One stated it has 318,351 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 91,404 shares. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 2.37% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 169,772 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Retail Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 12,926 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt owns 33,471 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 136,440 were reported by Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Company.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $593.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,345 shares to 21,935 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Devlpd Etf (GWL) by 11,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 7,117 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation owns 1.34% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 211,000 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 7,424 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Boston Advsr Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wellington Management Llp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5.40M shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 22,940 shares. Bristol John W Ny holds 370,427 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Garland holds 3.07% or 24,925 shares. Diligent Investors Limited owns 3,179 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 687,617 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Com Inc holds 1.01% or 28,601 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd accumulated 5,488 shares. American Century Inc accumulated 82,119 shares. 13,700 are held by Rh Dinel Counsel Incorporated.

