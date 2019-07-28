Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Holder Green Square Capital Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Price Rose, Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Increased Stake by $16.00 Million

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 108,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,986 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 131,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 301,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.38 million, up from 738,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 3,324 shares to 59,882 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 27,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 sales for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $2.49 million were sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, February 14. $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. Another trade for 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 was made by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

