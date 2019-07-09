Farr Miller & Washington Has Boosted Its Position in Facebook Com (FB) as Stock Price Rose; Waverton Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Holding in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) as Share Price Rose

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Com (FB) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 10,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,369 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.40M, up from 165,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: A Digital Quandary: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable; 01/05/2018 – Match falls as Facebook gets into the dating pool; 22/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: #BREAKING: Israeli Privacy Protection Authority to investigate Facebook; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location.”; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to boost data transparency; 22/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS RESPONSE TO FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY IS A EUROPEAN ISSUE; 22/03/2018 – Facebook admits to rough year after being ‘caught flat-footed’ by data leak; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce…; 13/04/2018 – Peter Thiel Nominated for Re-Election to Facebook Board; 05/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Tariffs, the Greenway

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 23,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,695 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, down from 429,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.75. About 1.92 million shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. $7.97M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : MLNT, MGI, VALE, AXTA, CALA, RIO, AMD, NOK, CLF, CHWY, BYND, FB – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Vanguard Information Technology ETF a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: When Will We Get New Highs? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Series I (SPY) by 2,018 shares to 28,508 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,342 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scopus Asset Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 525,000 shares. Boston Partners reported 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vident Inv Advisory holds 0.11% or 12,245 shares. Bridges holds 126,707 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Llc Oh reported 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jcic Asset Incorporated holds 2.18% or 32,863 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 97,381 shares stake. The Colorado-based Noven Grp Inc has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polar Capital Llp holds 1.71% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. 15,373 were reported by Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornerstone Incorporated accumulated 4,928 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt accumulated 6,270 shares. Alphamark Advisors holds 375 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mngmt Incorporated reported 53,691 shares stake.