Farr Miller & Washington Lowered Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Visa Com Cl A (V) Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Position by $544,741 as Market Valuation Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 190,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 314,342 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 504,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 2,670 shares to 255,330 shares, valued at $31.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 42,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Cap Management invested 0.96% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Amg Funds Lc has 1.4% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dubuque National Bank & Trust accumulated 159,733 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 27,215 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 28,628 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 312,990 shares. New Vernon Mgmt Ltd Com holds 6,400 shares. Tiemann Inv Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,100 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap And Equity accumulated 1.49M shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.35% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 0.42% or 30,195 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 0.03% or 12,631 shares. Fil has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.29B for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.