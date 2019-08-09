Farr Miller & Washington Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $1.63 Million; Valuation Rose; As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.29. About 7,107 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 8,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 152,586 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 144,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $204.74. About 26,690 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Altice USA Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 19/03/2018 – Goldman executive to become German deputy finance minister; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive – report; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 25/04/2018 – Global banks fear China will limit JV control through new rules; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment in Argentina in Over a Decade; 09/03/2018 – Gary Cohn, a Goldman Sachs alumnus, announced his resignation as Trump’s top economic adviser this week; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SECURITIES DIVISION CHIEFS TO LEAVE THE FIRM – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc by 158,076 shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $57.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,087 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De reported 7,074 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 216,750 shares. Jnba Advsrs stated it has 225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lmr Prns Llp accumulated 4,799 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kcm Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,782 shares. Klingenstein Fields Company Llc invested in 7,266 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 260 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.02% or 1,776 shares. Moreover, Ims Cap has 0.55% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Barr E S And Com holds 188,067 shares. Provise Management Gp Limited Liability Company reported 1,535 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.24% or 4,324 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James And Assoc has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).