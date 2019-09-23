Farr Miller & Washington Upped Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) Stake By $11.25 Million; Third Avenue Management Has Decreased By $2.14 Million Its Rayonier (RYN) Position

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased Rayonier Inc. (RYN) stake by 3.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 71,307 shares as Rayonier Inc. (RYN)’s stock declined 8.97%. The Third Avenue Management Llc holds 2.03M shares with $61.47 million value, down from 2.10M last quarter. Rayonier Inc. now has $3.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 54,248 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) stake by 35.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc acquired 80,931 shares as Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 311,563 shares with $43.51M value, up from 230,632 last quarter. Disney (Walt) Co. now has $238.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.64M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,882 shares to 411,729 valued at $55.16M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 4,352 shares and now owns 427,771 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 16.73% above currents $132.41 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney CEO Bob Iger On Not Buying Twitter: The ‘Nastiness Is Extraordinary’ – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 1.57M shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 2.37% or 93,121 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,624 shares. Counsel Limited Ny owns 1,946 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 2,405 shares. Smith Moore Co owns 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,236 shares. Earnest Prns Lc invested in 0.25% or 196,782 shares. Aull & Monroe Mngmt Corp invested 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co reported 75,248 shares. 73.12M are held by State Street. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2,618 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fairview Capital Inv Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept reported 15,057 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Dillon Associate reported 2.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $52,683 activity. $52,683 worth of stock was bought by Wiltshire Andrew G. on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RYN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank holds 240,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schulhoff And Inc invested in 45,174 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 1,467 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 272,060 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 1,150 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 168,618 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Inc has 0.04% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Pnc Service Gru Inc holds 107,121 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 81 shares. Moreover, Real Estate Service Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Renaissance Ltd reported 4.02 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 205,808 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 81,925 shares or 1.6% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 63,699 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 12.83 million shares.

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Rayonier Inc.’s (NYSE:RYN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lumber prices having a day – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RYN’s profit will be $3.89 million for 234.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.57% negative EPS growth.