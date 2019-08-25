Farr Miller & Washington Boosted Bb&T (BBT) Stake; Storagenetworks Has 1.74 Sentiment

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 53.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc acquired 256,641 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 737,304 shares with $34.31M value, up from 480,663 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $34.66B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 3.69 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles

Storagenetworks Inc (STOR) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 181 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 104 decreased and sold their positions in Storagenetworks Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 196.37 million shares, up from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Storagenetworks Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 80 Increased: 124 New Position: 57.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 15.29% above currents $45.25 stock price. BB&T had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity. Graney Patrick C III had bought 3,890 shares worth $198,546.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Grp Incorporated Limited Liability owns 454 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corporation invested 1.31% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 10,252 shares. Atria Investments Ltd invested in 8,430 shares. 5,673 are owned by Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc. Opus Invest Mgmt reported 0.94% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited accumulated 207,488 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Patten Gp reported 6,433 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora owns 41,643 shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Franklin Res holds 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 1.12 million shares. M&R Capital accumulated 1,425 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Horan Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 1.84M shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES

Green Street Investors Llc holds 5.24% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation for 282,600 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc owns 5.66 million shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ami Investment Management Inc has 2.51% invested in the company for 142,005 shares. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd has invested 2.37% in the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 128,732 shares.