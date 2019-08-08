Farr Miller & Washington Has Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $789,570; Stock Value Declined; Spf Beheer Bv Boosted Metlife (MET) Stake by $5.09 Million; Share Price Rose

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 121,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.96 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 6.22M shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 18,017 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $180.51. About 1.60M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.37 million for 16.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

