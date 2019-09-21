Farr Miller & Washington Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $589,734; Stock Price Declined; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Boosted Holding in Fair Isaac (FICO) by $12.50 Million as Share Value Rose

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 39,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 178,341 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.00M, up from 138,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $8.75 during the last trading session, reaching $312.24. About 220,752 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 10,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 576,108 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.39M, up from 565,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 9.13 million shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 52,052 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $185.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 1,785 shares to 217,870 shares, valued at $40.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.