Farr Miller & Washington Lifted Its Danaher (DHR) Position; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Upped By $872,640 Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stake

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 1.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc acquired 2,853 shares as Danaher Corp (DHR)’s stock rose 17.83%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 257,315 shares with $33.97 million value, up from 254,462 last quarter. Danaher Corp now has $100.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $139.97. About 1.58M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) stake by 15.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired 9,090 shares as American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG)’s stock rose 3.29%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 66,320 shares with $6.38M value, up from 57,230 last quarter. American Finl Group Inc Ohio now has $9.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $103.85. About 126,187 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 201,845 shares. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 3,504 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 11,190 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications stated it has 254,550 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 832,771 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,858 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.39% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 146 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 329,690 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability invested in 150,787 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 116,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 34,665 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Company has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). State Common Retirement Fund holds 161,500 shares. Horan Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,732 shares.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 4,220 shares to 83,956 valued at $17.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Beigene Ltd stake by 8,433 shares and now owns 17,502 shares. Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $131,204 activity. Shares for $131,204 were sold by VON LEHMAN JOHN I on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Evercore Wealth Management Lc stated it has 28,960 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 4,155 were accumulated by Financial. Sirios Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.9% or 486,737 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.51% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cibc World reported 0.16% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Rampart Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.19% or 12,437 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 831,592 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Co has 2.19% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 41,365 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C has invested 3.26% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Kelly Lawrence W Incorporated Ca has 154,073 shares. Dynamic Capital Ltd holds 1.31% or 2,742 shares in its portfolio. Condor Cap Mgmt holds 0.4% or 18,394 shares in its portfolio. Weitz Invest Mngmt Inc has 1.09% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 200,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Monday, March 4 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of DHR in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, February 28. Deutsche Bank maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $130 target.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 7,844 shares to 65,264 valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Trust Series I (SPY) stake by 2,018 shares and now owns 28,508 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.